Southwestern Michigan craft brewery introduces new, private event space

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A craft brewery in Southwest Michigan is introducing a new, private event space to the community.

Just behind the Watermark Brewing Company in Stevensville, you’ll find The Solarium, a new venue geared toward weddings created by the brewery’s owners.

“Any couple that walks in, they kind of leave knowing that they can see their future date and getting married in this space. It’s a really cool feeling to provide a product that people are responding well to,” Co-Founder and Business Maneuverer Chris Mason said.

The space features textured design, original brick, and a lot of greenery and can hold 300 people without COVID-19 restrictions.

When you book a wedding, you work with the beverage manager to choose the exact drinks you want for your special day.

“She gets to coordinate exactly what you want. We’ve got keg cocktails coming down the pipeline. We’ve done his and hers, and obviously my favorite, our Old Fashion is really good too,” Mason said.

Mason says dates for this fall are filling up fast.

“Finally getting to that date and allowing people to have the best party of their entire life in this space, that’s our goal,” Mason said.

He says he eager to start hosting both weddings and other events for the community. “To offer something like The Solarium, I think it’s only going to play off the new neighboring businesses as well as the businesses that have been established here for quite some time.”

For more information on how to book an event at The Solarium and to see a 3D virtual tour, click here.

