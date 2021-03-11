Advertisement

Southwestern Michigan craft brewery introduces new, private event space

By Carly Miller
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A craft brewery in Southwest Michigan is introducing a new, private event space to the community.

Just behind the Watermark Brewing Company in Stevensville, you’ll find The Solarium, a new venue geared toward weddings created by the brewery’s owners.

“Any couple that walks in, they kind of leave knowing that they can see their future date and getting married in this space. It’s a really cool feeling to provide a product that people are responding well to,” Co-Founder and Business Maneuverer Chris Mason said.

The space features textured design, original brick, and a lot of greenery and can hold 300 people without COVID-19 restrictions.

When you book a wedding, you work with the beverage manager to choose the exact drinks you want for your special day.

“She gets to coordinate exactly what you want. We’ve got keg cocktails coming down the pipeline. We’ve done his and hers, and obviously my favorite, our Old Fashion is really good too,” Mason said.

Mason says dates for this fall are filling up fast.

“Finally getting to that date and allowing people to have the best party of their entire life in this space, that’s our goal,” Mason said.

He says he eager to start hosting both weddings and other events for the community. “To offer something like The Solarium, I think it’s only going to play off the new neighboring businesses as well as the businesses that have been established here for quite some time.”

For more information on how to book an event at The Solarium and to see a 3D virtual tour, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family questions if authorities investigated properly
Family questioning if authorities handled Feb. 5 incident properly
Students, faculty, and even those who just knew Smith in the community are mourning the loss of...
GoFundMe set up for late Mishawaka teacher, coach
Students, faculty, and even those who just knew Smith in the community are mourning the loss of...
Mishawaka community mourning sudden passing of coach and teacher Gregg Smith
Questions surround events that lead up to a deadly St. Joseph County crash on Feb. 5 after...
SJCPD: Driver had ‘no signs’ of intoxication prior to fatal crash last month
Parry faces backlash after making racially insensitive remarks in voicemail.
Michigan City mayor facing backlash for racially insensitive remarks in voicemail

Latest News

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Haylee was found dead inside a home in...
Community searching for answers in unexpected death of South Bend 2-year-old
Officials investigating death of Haylee Shreve
Officials investigating death of Haylee Shreve
A new device is making heart surgery better and faster for both surgeons and patients.
Medical Moment: Laser balloon saves the day
The South Bend Cubs are gearing up for another summer of fun after not much baseball last year....
South Bend Cubs getting ready for an eventful summer