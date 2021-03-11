Advertisement

South Bend Cubs getting ready for an eventful summer

By Jack Springgate
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend Cubs are getting ready to bring fans back to the stadium for the 2021 season.

16 News Now tells us why there will be much more to do at Four Winds Field this summer.

The South Bend Cubs are gearing up for another summer of fun after not much baseball last year. Here’s what you can expect in 2021.

The season starts in early May, one month later than normal.

Assistant marketing GM Chris Hagstrom-Jones says crews are getting the ballpark ready as if nothing’s changed.

“Normally around this time when our season starts in April, we’d be doing exactly what we’re doing right now--power washing, painting, and all those different types of things. As of right now, our season starts May 4th and we’re looking forward to starting May 4th,” Hagstrom-Jones said.

Jones says they’re looking for extra help around the ballpark this summer.

On Mar. 16th, they’ll host their in-person job fair to help fill positions in food and drink, the box office, and guest services just to name a few.

“We’re looking for people who are guest service-oriented. That’s part of what makes Four Winds Field a destination is the guest service that we provide. From the clean restrooms to friendly people on the concourse, to those who are serving hotdogs, hamburgers, and beer,” Hagstrom-Jones said.

The delayed start to the season means slightly fewer games, but the staff at Four Winds Field is ready to fill in those gaps with some special entertainment.

“Movie nights, special events that involve coming to the ballpark and utilizing the fun zone, fireworks nights. There’s a lot of other events that we’re going to do, so you’re going to get the same amount of action you get at a ballpark in a regular season,” Hagstrom-Jones said.

Head to the South Bend Cubs website to see all the jobs they’re looking to fill.

Don’t forget to check their social media pages for the latest Covid-19 precautions they’re taking at the ballpark.

