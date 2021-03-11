Notre Dame to play Central Michigan in 2023

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Notre Dame announced the Irish will play Central Michigan at Notre Dame Stadium on September 16, 2023.

This will be the first time the two programs square up on the football field.

Notre Dame is a perfect 8-0 against teams from the MAC. The last time the Irish played a school from the MAC was in 2019 against Bowling Green. That was a 52-0 Notre Dame victory. The home opener in 2021 will be against another MAC school - Toledo. That game is scheduled for September 11, 2021.

Brian Kelly coached at Central Michigan from 2004 through 2006 before he accepted the head coaching job at Cincinnati.

