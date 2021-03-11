Advertisement

Medical Moment: Laser balloon saves the day

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new device is making heart surgery better and faster for both surgeons and patients.

More details in today’s Medical Moment.

A-fib is a serious condition that can cause stroke, blood clots and even heart failure if left untreated.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, there’s a new FDA-approved device that is giving heart surgeons the upper hand when it comes to treating it.

The only restriction after surgery is no heavy lifting and no submerging in water, such as a lake, pool or bath, for a week.

