Advertisement

Matthew McConaughey considering running for governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey said he’s considering running for governor of Texas.
Matthew McConaughey said he’s considering running for governor of Texas.(Source: KEYE via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been in the news a lot lately.

He’s up for reelection next year, and he could be facing some A-list competition if actor Matthew McConaughey follows up on hints that he may decide to run for governor of the Lone Star State.

He said he’s seriously considering it.

On a recent episode of Crime Stoppers of Houston’s “The Balanced Voice” podcast, McConaughey said it’s a real consideration.

Back in November, the Texas native said during an interview that the decision to run would really be up to the people of Texas.

He added that “politics seems to be a broken business to me right now,” and that “when politics redefines its purpose” he could become much more interested in running.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family questions if authorities investigated properly
Family questioning if authorities handled Feb. 5 incident properly
Students, faculty, and even those who just knew Smith in the community are mourning the loss of...
Mishawaka community mourning sudden passing of coach and teacher Gregg Smith
Students, faculty, and even those who just knew Smith in the community are mourning the loss of...
GoFundMe set up for late Mishawaka teacher, coach
Questions surround events that lead up to a deadly St. Joseph County crash on Feb. 5 after...
SJCPD: Driver had ‘no signs’ of intoxication prior to fatal crash last month
Parry faces backlash after making racially insensitive remarks in voicemail.
Michigan City mayor facing backlash for racially insensitive remarks in voicemail

Latest News

Biden faces border crisis amid surge
Biden faces border crisis amid surge
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, diners exit a restaurant with open notices scrawled...
States drawing up big wish lists for the COVID relief money
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Biden signs $1.9 trillion relief bill before speech to nation
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report
Biden to deliver primetime address
Biden to deliver primetime address