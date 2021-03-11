Advertisement

Maryland beats Michigan State 68-57 in Big Ten tournament

Malik Hall scored a career-high 19 points for Michigan State.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Eric Ayala scored 21 points, Aaron Wiggins added 19 and Maryland dominated Michigan State in the second half to take a 68-57 win in a first-round Big Ten tournament game. The eighth-seeded Terrapins gave their NCAA Tournament hopes a big boost but now face top-seeded and No. 4 ranked Michigan in the quarterfinals. Maryland erased a 12-point first-half deficit to lead 34-30 at halftime and scored the first eight points of the second half before the Spartans ended a field-goal drought of nearly 12 minutes spanning both halves. Maryland led by as many as 19 with seven minutes remaining. Malik Hall scored a career-high 19 points for Michigan State.

