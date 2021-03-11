Advertisement

Indiana reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths, 922 more cases Thursday

Statewide, 598 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 32 more COVID-19 deaths and 922 more cases on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 598 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,382 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 670,074 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths and 863 new cases were reported. 657 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 593 new cases were reported. 628 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths and 480 new cases were reported. 635 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 32 more coronavirus deaths and 879 new cases were reported. 730 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 30,634 (+92) cases and 520 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,630 (+22) cases and 420 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,885 (+17) cases and 201 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,624 (+2) cases and 112 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,482 (+12) cases and 106 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,430 (+0) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,902 (+1) cases and 52 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,807 (+3) cases and 38 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,083 (+0) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

