Harris sinks game-winning FTs, Butler ousts Xavier in OT

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Chuck Harris was clutch for Butler, sinking the game-winning free throws with three seconds left in overtime as the tenth-seeded Bulldogs ousted Xavier 70-69 in the Big East tournament.

The win moves Butler into a quarterfinal against second-seeded and No. 17-ranked Creighton on Thursday.

Harris, who was 0-of-6 shooting by halftime, came alive with an early 3-pointer in the second half as Butler began a long climb back into the game.

Bryce Golden added 20 points, with 12 in the second half, and Bryce Nze 19.

Dwon Odom and Zach Freemantle led Xavier with 14 points each, a career-high for Odom.

Paul Scruggs and Colby Jones added 10 each.

3/10/2021 9:05:09 PM (GMT -5:00)

