Former Benton Harbor basketball star Kysre Gondrezick named first team All-Big 12
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.V. (WNDU) - Former Benton Harbor girls basketball star and West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick has been named to the Big 12 conference’s first team.
Gondrezick is averaging an even 20.0 points per game this season shooting 42.5 percent from the field.
Gondrezick is just the third player in WVU women’s basketball history to be unanimously selected to the Big 12 Conference’s first team.
She is expected to be a high draft pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft. Gondrezick was named Miss Basketball in Michigan in 2016.
