Former Benton Harbor basketball star Kysre Gondrezick named first team All-Big 12

MORGANTOWN, W.V. (WNDU) - Former Benton Harbor girls basketball star and West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick has been named to the Big 12 conference’s first team.

Gondrezick is averaging an even 20.0 points per game this season shooting 42.5 percent from the field.

Gondrezick is just the third player in WVU women’s basketball history to be unanimously selected to the Big 12 Conference’s first team.

🏀 𝐔𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝟏𝟐 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 🏀



Kysre Gondrezick becomes the third WVU player in program history to be unanimously selected to the @Big12Conference First Team!#HailWV #PhysicalFor40 pic.twitter.com/pEeTORW8AG — WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) March 10, 2021

She is expected to be a high draft pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft. Gondrezick was named Miss Basketball in Michigan in 2016.

