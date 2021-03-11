Family questioning if authorities handled Feb. 5 incident properly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Feb. 5 a complainant reported an afternoon crash at Pine and Crumstown Highway in South Bend.

The dispatcher told authorities: “Hey it’s going to be at Pine and Crumstown Highway. At the corner, there is a male-white, in a white Buick car. He just crashed into a ditch. The complainant is not involved, but stopped to check on him. He states that he is visibly intoxicated and trying to leave the scene. Pine and Crumstown.”

When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Stephen Stopczynski on scene.

Police told 16 News Now, “The officers did not detect any signs of intoxication; no slurred speech, no blood shot eyes and no odor of alcohol. The officers on scene did not have probable cause to believe that Stopczynski was intoxicated and thus could not require him to take either a PBT or field test.”

Instead, officers let Stopczynski go after he refused to consent to voluntarily take a breathalyzer test.

SJCPD’s Troy Warner said in part, “...officers wanted Stopczynski to leave the car for now and have someone give him a ride. Officers then waited while someone came and picked up Stopczynski and then drove him away.”

According to police, Stopczynski reportedly received a ride and left in a white pickup truck around 3:47 p.m.

However, three hours later later, Stopczynski reportedly returned to his vehicle and drove a half-mile down the road where he would ultimately crash head on into an SUV at approximately 7:47 p.m., killing himself, seriously injuring 13-year-old Giuliana Mendez, and leaving her mother and four siblings with minor injuries.

In an exclusive interview, Mendez’s family spoke with Monica Murphy, and said that they are not buying authorities’ narrative from the earlier incident.

Mendez’s grandfather, who was in law enforcement for 13 years, claimed authorities did not handle that afternoon incident properly, and said had they done more follow up, things might have turned out differently.

“So the Stopczynski family lost a son and a brother. My granddaughter is critically injured, which we don’t know how this is going to turn out. She’s 13 years old and she can’t walk,” said George Gherardi.

Gherardi said if Stopczynski was not intoxicated during the afternoon incident, “why did he not get back in his car that was towed out of the snow and drive away?”

He went on to say, “I think to use probable cause, that’s like a legal ploy. Probable cause is at one level, it’s rather high, but then there is reasonable suspicion, which is at a much lower level that would induce the officers to look a little closer at things. Check his driver’s license, see what his record is all about. According to the accident report he was not licensed, and that would have been discovered at the scene if they had just done a driver’s license check.”

According to records obtained from Mycase.in.gov, Stopczynski was charged in 2013 and 2014 with operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more.

In 2016 he was charged again with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

“He was known to these officers, because I was told the officers were actually lecturing him on the scene about how he needs to get his life back together,” Gherardi said.

At this time, Mendez is in rehab.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.