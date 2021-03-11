Advertisement

Elkhart County 4-H Fair hosts annual Spring Fundraiser

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 11, 2021
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County 4-H Fair is hosting its annual Spring Fundraiser.

Because of the pandemic, events will be virtual this year.

However, participants can view auction items at the fairgrounds Thursday and Friday, 5-7 p.m.

Items being auctioned off include a travel trailer, a mini fridge, gift baskets, fair experiences and more.

The money raised will go toward the fairs operating expenses and a new building project.

“This event is so important for Elkhart County and the community,” said Trent Hostetler, fair board president. “We’re just hoping that people will continue to support us as we get ready for the 2021 fair.”

The auction opens Friday, March 12th and closes March 20th with a live stream event during the last hour.

For more information and to participate in the virtual Spring Fundraiser, click here.

