Community to honor late Mishawaka teacher, coach Gregg Smith

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka High School will honor a longtime educator and coach who died earlier this week after an accident at his home.

As a Mishawaka High School Alum, it didn’t take long for Gregg Smith to find his way back to where he used to play football—now coaching on the sidelines.

He was also the science department chair and National Honor Society faculty leader.

The high school is honoring him Friday night at Steele Stadium from 7 to 9.

Family, friends, and cavemen football players past and present are welcome to attend.

A GoFundMe has been set up to aid Smith’s family. Click here for more information.

