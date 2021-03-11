Chris Newbauer resigns as North Judsons girls basketball head coach
Newbauer recorded a 114-33 overall record as the head coach at North Judson.
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH JUDSON, Ind. (WNDU) - North Judson girls basketball head coach Chris Newbauer has resigned.
The Blue Jays were quite accomplished under Newbauer’s leadership. North Judson won three sectional titles and a regional title in 2021 in his six seasons coaching the Blue Jays.
Newbauer recorded a 114-33 overall record as the head coach at North Judson.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.