Chris Newbauer resigns as North Judsons girls basketball head coach

NORTH JUDSON, Ind. (WNDU) - North Judson girls basketball head coach Chris Newbauer has resigned.

The Blue Jays were quite accomplished under Newbauer’s leadership. North Judson won three sectional titles and a regional title in 2021 in his six seasons coaching the Blue Jays.

Newbauer recorded a 114-33 overall record as the head coach at North Judson.

