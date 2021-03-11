Advertisement

Case of COVID-19 variant identified in St. Joseph County

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A case of COVID-19 caused by the U.K. variant has been identified in St. Joseph County.

With this identification, the St. Joseph County Department of Health urges the continuation of the following actions, even after you get vaccinated.

Wear a face covering anytime you are around people who are not from your household, and practice extreme physical distancing of at least six feet.

Health officials are also suggesting you limit indoor social gatherings to fewer than 10 people.

You’re also urged to get the COVID-19 vaccine once you are eligible.

