Breezy with Showers Thursday, Cooling Down by Friday

The gusty winds will continue as showers move through Michiana Thursday. As the cold front passes overhead. Temperatures drop into the 50s by Friday afternoon. Lots of sunshine for the weekend before a more unsettled pattern takes hold.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

THURSDAY: Waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Mostly cloudy skies with showers on the doorstep. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder lasting through the morning. Scattered light showers in the early afternoon with clearing skies later in the day with temperatures dropping. Winds still strong, 15-20 miles per hour gusting to 30 at times. High of 61.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the middle 30s behind the cold front. We dry out quickly and become less breezy overnight. Low of 33.

FIRDAY: A northwest breeze throughout the day keeps us cool under sunny skies. Temperatures will get into the lower 50s by the afternoon, not as warm as the past few days. High of 51.

SATURDAY: More sunshine with a very light breeze. Highs struggling to get back to 50. High of 48.

LONGE RANGE: A few clouds back for the end of the weekend before a more unsettled pattern looks to move in next week. Chances for rain and rain/snow showers all possible, especially Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures all week will hover in the 40s for highs and overnight lows most days will fall below freezing.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, March 10TH 2021

Wednesday’s High: 69 (Daily High Temp Record)

Wednesday’s Low: 53

Precipitation: Trace

