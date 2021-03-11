Advertisement

Bacot, UNC beat Notre Dame 101-59, advance to ACC semis

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Big men Armando Bacot and freshmen Day’Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler each had a double-double and North Carolina dominated inside in its 101-59 win over Notre Dame at the ACC tournament.

No. 6 seed UNC (17-9) plays third-seeded Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals Thursday. Bacot, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Kessler added 16 points and a career-best 12 rebounds and Sharpe had 14 points, 10 boards and a career-high six assists.

Kessler added eight blocks, the most by a UNC freshman in program history and an ACC tourney single-game record.

Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski scored 13 points apiece for No. 11 seed Notre Dame (11-15).

3/10/2021 11:51:17 PM (GMT -5:00)

