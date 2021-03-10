Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Harmonie loves music

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Grant Me Hope is a non-profit organization based in Holland, Michigan that helps foster children find forever homes. WNDU is partnering with Grant Me Hope to share the stories of Michigan foster children in need of adoption.

Children like 15-year-old Harmonie. Harmonie has the perfect name; she absolutely loves music.

“I like to dance and sing,” said Harmonie. “I like to dance to Beyonce, rap, and dance music. I like to learn new dance moves.”

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Harmonie has a good sense of humor and enjoys spending time with friends. Creative and caring, Harmonie would like to be a babysitter someday. She would love a career working with kids.

“I’d like to go to college. I want to study education. I want to work in a daycare,” said Harmonie.

Harmonie would like new parents to adopt her, but she also wants to keep in touch with some of her biological family.

“It’s important to stay close to my siblings and my grandparents,” said Harmonie.

This pet lover is looking forward to a new home that has furry companions.

“I want a dog, a couple of, or cats. Whatever animal, I don’t really care,” said Harmonie. “I love animals.”

If you would like to learn more about Harmonie, Grant Me Hope or the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, click any of the links below:

www.mare.org

https://www.mare.org/For-Families/View-Waiting-Children/view/Detail?id=41011

www.grantmehope.org

http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/michigan/girls/harmonie/

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students, faculty, and even those who just knew Smith in the community are mourning the loss of...
Mishawaka community mourning sudden passing of coach and teacher Gregg Smith
The man killed in a head-on crash in St. Joseph County last month was drunk and had drugs in...
Investigation: Stopczynski was drunk at time of deadly crash
Edwardsburg Public Schools
Edwardsburg Public Schools close after teachers have reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
What’s good here in Michiana? How about a newborn girl in Niles who shares the same birthday as...
Newborn girl is 4th generation in her family with same birthday
Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
Elkhart man wanted for murder caught in Tennessee

Latest News

Mayor Parry did not say he is going to resign. He said he’s sorry for his words, and he will...
Michigan City Mayor apologizes for racially insensitive comments; does not resign
Students, faculty, and even those who just knew Smith in the community are mourning the loss of...
Mishawaka community mourning sudden passing of coach and teacher Gregg Smith
Girls on the Run spent the past few days packing and preparing bags that will go to groups of...
Girls on the Run Michiana release spring schedule
Helen Zeerip is a woman on a mission and on the move.
Wednesday’s Child: Michigan’s Grant Me Hope