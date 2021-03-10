Wednesday’s Child: Harmonie loves music

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Grant Me Hope is a non-profit organization based in Holland, Michigan that helps foster children find forever homes. WNDU is partnering with Grant Me Hope to share the stories of Michigan foster children in need of adoption.

Children like 15-year-old Harmonie. Harmonie has the perfect name; she absolutely loves music.

“I like to dance and sing,” said Harmonie. “I like to dance to Beyonce, rap, and dance music. I like to learn new dance moves.”

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Harmonie has a good sense of humor and enjoys spending time with friends. Creative and caring, Harmonie would like to be a babysitter someday. She would love a career working with kids.

“I’d like to go to college. I want to study education. I want to work in a daycare,” said Harmonie.

Harmonie would like new parents to adopt her, but she also wants to keep in touch with some of her biological family.

“It’s important to stay close to my siblings and my grandparents,” said Harmonie.

This pet lover is looking forward to a new home that has furry companions.

“I want a dog, a couple of, or cats. Whatever animal, I don’t really care,” said Harmonie. “I love animals.”

If you would like to learn more about Harmonie, Grant Me Hope or the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, click any of the links below:

www.mare.org

https://www.mare.org/For-Families/View-Waiting-Children/view/Detail?id=41011

www.grantmehope.org

http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/michigan/girls/harmonie/

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.