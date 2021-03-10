Washington HS girls basketball team launches ‘I Dream’ Tour

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 2021 IHSAA State runners-up Washington High School girls basketball team isn’t resting after their prolific season, kicking off the team’s “I Dream” Tour this week.

“I’ve served in the schools for years now. I see that as probably as one of the things that’s being taken away from our kids is they’re just not dreaming anymore - and even some of our adults, you know?” said Head Coach Steve Reynolds, Jr.

The tour was a vision Reynolds, Jr. had a few weeks ago.

“What happened was we had this send-off going to state, and I really felt like God had put it on my heart this speech, and it’s called ‘I Dream,’” Reynolds explained. “So I began to dream about what would it be like for our players to touch the next generation coming up?”

His dream was realized on Wednesday, when the team began their two-week tour of several South Bend elementary and middle schools. The athletes and coaches visited Harrison and Wilson Elementary Schools, where they showed students the giant plaque they earned at the IHSAA finals. But the team also visited students and asked them about their dreams, with Coach Reynolds delivering truth during lunch hour.

“Your dreams require work,” he emphasized. “It’s going to require work in whatever craft that you want to do.”

Reynolds wasn’t done.

“Do not allow people or anyone or anything to keep you from becoming what you want to become!” said Reynolds.

The tour has been fulfilling for junior Mila Reynolds, a Maryland commit, who attended Wilson from kindergarten through second grade.

“I was in the same position as them at a point in time so I just want them to know they can pretty much do anything,” she said.

Wilson Principal Samantha Smith was also impressed by the team’s message.

“Coach Steve even asked students, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ And a lot of our students said doctors, police officers, and, you know, other community helpers, and it just lets them know that they can do this.”

Over the PA system, Reynolds, Jr. continued to spread a message of hope to Wilson students.

“We just want to encourage all of you to chase your dreams,” he said.

