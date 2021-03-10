Warm and Windy Wednesday, Wind Advisories Issued for Parts of Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

WEDNESDAY: Waking up to temperatures in the 50s across Michiana. Cloudy skies will be present all day. It will warm back into the middle 60s by the afternoon and turn very breezy with a chance of a few light showers. Winds will be strong out of the South between 15 and 25 miles per hour. Gusts to 40 are possible. High of 66.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Breezy conditions continue ahead of developing showers off to the West. Remaining cloudy and warm with rain developing during the morning. Low of 55.

THURSDAY: Showers with some heavier pockets of rain and even a rumble of thunder possible. Rain showers end during the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Clouds will begin to clear late. Michiana will hit a high in the low 60s before temperatures drop through the evening. High of 63.

FIRDAY: Morning temperatures likely in the 30s as we dry out from Thursday’s rain. A much cooler day with highs in the low 50s and more sunshine with a few high clouds. High if 51.

LONGE RANGE: A dry and mostly sunny pattern continues through the weekend as temperatures will hover in the lower 40s for daily highs. Next week will feature a more unsettled pattern with chances for showers and rain/snow showers. More clouds than sun. Temperatures all next week will be in the 40s.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, March 9TH 2021

Tuesday’s High: 68

Tuesday’s Low: 36

Precipitation: 0.00″

