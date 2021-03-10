Advertisement

Vaccine Tracker: Looking at low turnout in LaGrange

By Zach Horner
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re tracking the latest trends on the vaccination effort here in Michiana in our Vaccine Tracker. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the low percentage of eligible residents in LaGrange County that are fully vaccinated.

I spoke with the LaGrange County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Pechin earlier today who was able to provide some insight as to why we’re seeing this low number in LaGrange county.

He says there are some social aspects to it, with people following along with the beliefs of family and friends, and clinging to traditional beliefs and values.

Pechin adds the Amish population in the county aren’t likely to get vaccinations in general, let alone the COVID vaccine

Also, conspiracy theories and ignoring health information have been a problem since the start of the pandemic.

“Yeah I think there’s a large percentage that are hesitant to get the vaccine, absolutely. Dr. Thomas Pechin He’s the LaGrange County Health Officer. “We also have a large group that didn’t think COVID was a big deal and a large group that did not follow masking and social distancing. So we’ve had a lot of people that have not been very health literate in our county.”

And speaking of vaccines, big news from the Indiana State Health Department as that they plan to see 5,000 to 10,000 more vaccine doses over the next 3 weeks.

Other big news, the Associated Press reporting on Tuesday that the Notre Dame mass vaccination site has no appointments available. The site is planned for the 26th and 27th of March. No word on if availability will be expanded.

Also, appointments at the Hedwig Center in downtown South Bend has plenty of appointments available if you are still looking to schedule your vaccine. Just got to ourshot.in.gov.

Here’s more information on appointments as well as looking at vaccine supply in Elkhart County:

