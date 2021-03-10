Advertisement

Target partners with CVS to bring COVID shots to 600+ stores

By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – COVID vaccines will soon be available at hundreds of Target stores across the country.

The retailer announced Tuesday that it will partner with CVS to provide vaccinations at 600+ locations within Target stores.

“Target already supports CVS-administered vaccinations each year for the flu, shingles and pneumonia, and we’ll continue to partner closely as they administer the vaccine while following state and federal guidelines,” a news release said.

“We’re also making fitting rooms available to CVS at select stores to host appointments.”

Eligibility and participating locations can be found at CVS.com.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students, faculty, and even those who just knew Smith in the community are mourning the loss of...
Mishawaka community mourning sudden passing of coach and teacher Gregg Smith
The man killed in a head-on crash in St. Joseph County last month was drunk and had drugs in...
Investigation: Stopczynski was drunk at time of deadly crash
Edwardsburg Public Schools
Edwardsburg Public Schools close after teachers have reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
What’s good here in Michiana? How about a newborn girl in Niles who shares the same birthday as...
Newborn girl is 4th generation in her family with same birthday
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 7, 2021 file photo, people crowd Via del Corso shopping street in...
Expert says origins of pandemic could be known in few years
Sean Lannon, 47, who was sought in the killings of four people in New Mexico and one in New...
Police arrest man suspected in NJ slaying and 4 deaths in NM
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses among boxes containing thousands of primal...
Racketeering law expert hired by Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump call
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
LIVE: House set to give final OK to $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief, stimulus checks