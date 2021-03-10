Sugaring Season continues at Bendix Woods County Park

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Nothing beats fresh, real maple syrup. And there is plenty of it at Bendix Woods County Park.

Sugaring season has been underway for a few weeks now.

Sap needs above freezing temperatures during the day and colder nights in order to flow.

It takes about 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup.

Bendix woods has hosted some school field trips and a few public programs, but for the most part it has been quiet at the park because of the pandemic.

“We’ve missed having people out here as much as possible but things are still going well,” said Amal Farrough, the interpretive services manager. “We’re still trying to adapt and invite people in as many safe ways as we can.”

If you are interested in visiting the Sugar House, be sure to call the park ahead of time.

There is also plenty of fresh maple syrup for sale at the Nature Center.

