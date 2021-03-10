Stars score early and often to dominate Blackhawks 6-1

DALLAS (AP) - Joel Kiviranta scored 100 seconds in and added an assist, rookie Jason Robertson had four assists for his first four-point game and the Dallas Stars dominated the Chicago Blackhawks in a 6-1 victory. Joe Pavelski got his team-high 13th goal for the Stars. Roope Hintz and defensemen Jamie Oleksiak, John Klingberg and Esa Lindell also scored. Dallas has won two of its last three games after losing four straight. Mattias Janmark scored against his former team for Chicago, which has allowed 12 goals over two consecutive losses. Blackhawks star Patrick Kane played in his 1,000th NHL game.

