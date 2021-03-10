School boards push back against Indiana voucher expansions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Local school leaders across Indiana are lining up against a Republican-backed school funding plan amid contention that the plan will mean a big boost in money going to private schools at the detriment of traditional public schools.

At least 65 public school boards have passed formal resolutions against the voucher expansion and a new program allowing parents to directly spend state money on their child’s education expenses.

Indiana School Boards Association executive director Terry Spradlin said the resolutions are part of a campaign to ensure public funds go to public schools.

The debate comes as the state Senate is considering both the state budget plan and school voucher expansion bill approved by the House last month.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)