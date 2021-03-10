Advertisement

School boards push back against Indiana voucher expansions

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Local school leaders across Indiana are lining up against a Republican-backed school funding plan amid contention that the plan will mean a big boost in money going to private schools at the detriment of traditional public schools.

At least 65 public school boards have passed formal resolutions against the voucher expansion and a new program allowing parents to directly spend state money on their child’s education expenses.

Indiana School Boards Association executive director Terry Spradlin said the resolutions are part of a campaign to ensure public funds go to public schools.

The debate comes as the state Senate is considering both the state budget plan and school voucher expansion bill approved by the House last month.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Students, faculty, and even those who just knew Smith in the community are mourning the loss of...
Mishawaka community mourning sudden passing of coach and teacher Gregg Smith
The man killed in a head-on crash in St. Joseph County last month was drunk and had drugs in...
Investigation: Stopczynski was drunk at time of deadly crash
Edwardsburg Public Schools
Edwardsburg Public Schools close after teachers have reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
What’s good here in Michiana? How about a newborn girl in Niles who shares the same birthday as...
Newborn girl is 4th generation in her family with same birthday
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package

Latest News

Students, faculty, and even those who just knew Smith in the community are mourning the loss of...
Mishawaka community mourning sudden passing of coach and teacher Gregg Smith
Several viewers reached out to us upset about what looked like a new student tax at a Mishawaka...
Beiger Elementary letter was part of class assignment
Some Goshen students returning to classroom
Girls on the Run spent the past few days packing and preparing bags that will go to groups of...
Girls on the Run Michiana release spring schedule