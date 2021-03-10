Advertisement

Record Breaking Warmth!

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - RECORD BREAKING DAY! We ended up with enough sunshine to allow the thermometer to soar to record levels for the day. In fact, we broke a 119 year old record by hitting 69 this afternoon. The old record was 67, set in 1902. A storm system will now bring clouds overnight and Thursday morning with showers becoming likely, and maybe even a thunderstorm in some areas. Chillier, but nice, weather for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Next week will be more unsettled with a couple of storm systems bringing us showers...and we could even get a period of snow or 2...

Tonight: Windy and warm with showers developing overnight. Low: 55, Wind: SW 15-30

Thursday: Morning showers, and maybe a t’storm in spots. Sunshine breaks out in the afternoon. High: 63, Wind: Becoming NW 7-14

Thursday night: Mostly clear and chillier. Low: 33

Friday: Lots of sunshine. High: 51

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students, faculty, and even those who just knew Smith in the community are mourning the loss of...
Mishawaka community mourning sudden passing of coach and teacher Gregg Smith
The man killed in a head-on crash in St. Joseph County last month was drunk and had drugs in...
Investigation: Stopczynski was drunk at time of deadly crash
Edwardsburg Public Schools
Edwardsburg Public Schools close after teachers have reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
What’s good here in Michiana? How about a newborn girl in Niles who shares the same birthday as...
Newborn girl is 4th generation in her family with same birthday
Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
Elkhart man wanted for murder caught in Tennessee

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Wind advisories have been issued for the potential for 40-50 mile per hour wind gusts. A few...
Warm and Windy Wednesday, Wind Advisories Issued for Parts of Michiana
Wind advisories have been issued for the potential for 40-50 mile per hour wind gusts. A few...
Warm and Windy Wednesday, Wind Advisories Issued for Parts of Michiana
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Warm, then Wetter Weather