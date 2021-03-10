Record Breaking Warmth!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - RECORD BREAKING DAY! We ended up with enough sunshine to allow the thermometer to soar to record levels for the day. In fact, we broke a 119 year old record by hitting 69 this afternoon. The old record was 67, set in 1902. A storm system will now bring clouds overnight and Thursday morning with showers becoming likely, and maybe even a thunderstorm in some areas. Chillier, but nice, weather for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Next week will be more unsettled with a couple of storm systems bringing us showers...and we could even get a period of snow or 2...

Tonight: Windy and warm with showers developing overnight. Low: 55, Wind: SW 15-30

Thursday: Morning showers, and maybe a t’storm in spots. Sunshine breaks out in the afternoon. High: 63, Wind: Becoming NW 7-14

Thursday night: Mostly clear and chillier. Low: 33

Friday: Lots of sunshine. High: 51

