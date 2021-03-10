Notre Dame closes on 17-2 run, tops Wake Forest on Wertz’s 3 at the buzzer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Trey Wertz hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a 17-2 closing run and No. 11 seed Norte Dame rallied past 14th-seeded Wake Forest 80-77 in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Tied at 77, Wake Forest’s Daivien Williamson drove the lane but his floater was blocked by Cormac Ryan, who dribbled the other way to find a trailing Wertz for a winning 3. Wertz finished with 16 points, and Juwan Durham had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (11-14), Williamson scored 21 points to lead Wake Forest (6-16). The Fighting Irish move on to face sixth-seeded North Carolina.

