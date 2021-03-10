Advertisement

Notre Dame closes on 17-2 run, tops Wake Forest on Wertz’s 3 at the buzzer

Trey Wertz hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a 17-2 closing run and No. 11 seed Norte Dame rallied past 14th-seeded Wake Forest 80-77 in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Trey Wertz hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a 17-2 closing run and No. 11 seed Norte Dame rallied past 14th-seeded Wake Forest 80-77 in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Tied at 77, Wake Forest’s Daivien Williamson drove the lane but his floater was blocked by Cormac Ryan, who dribbled the other way to find a trailing Wertz for a winning 3. Wertz finished with 16 points, and Juwan Durham had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (11-14), Williamson scored 21 points to lead Wake Forest (6-16). The Fighting Irish move on to face sixth-seeded North Carolina.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Students, faculty, and even those who just knew Smith in the community are mourning the loss of...
Mishawaka community mourning sudden passing of coach and teacher Gregg Smith
The man killed in a head-on crash in St. Joseph County last month was drunk and had drugs in...
Investigation: Stopczynski was drunk at time of deadly crash
Edwardsburg Public Schools
Edwardsburg Public Schools close after teachers have reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
What’s good here in Michiana? How about a newborn girl in Niles who shares the same birthday as...
Newborn girl is 4th generation in her family with same birthday
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package

Latest News

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) comes from behind to block the shot of Wisconsin forward Aleem...
Former local high school basketball star Jaden Ivey named to Big Ten All-Freshman team
Big Ten basketball logo
Garza repeats as Big Ten player of year; Howard top coach
Hubb scored 22 of Notre Dame’s 51 points on Wednesday night.
Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski bring home ACC honors
Notre Dame practiced Monday afternoon in Greensboro, and the Irish are feeling pretty good.
Notre Dame hopes positive momentum from FSU win turns into ACC Tournament run