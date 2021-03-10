Advertisement

Notre Dame announces spring sports attendance policy

(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has announced its attendance policy for spring sports events in accordance health and safety protocols and working with local health officials.

Attendance will be limiting to guests of competing Notre Dame student-athletes and coaches.

Current Notre Dame, Holy Cross and St. Mary’s College students can also attend. Students have to show a current I.D.

All fans must wear a mask and practice physical distancing.

The University will announce fan information for the Blue-Gold Game at another date.

