New Park Plans for Winamac

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - There are big plans for the small town of Winamac.  A new park is going to be constructed in the heart of the city.

The new park will feature a baseball themed splash pad in memory of Owen Abbott, a local boy who died in a 2018 school bus accident in Marshall County.

“He played baseball every year,” said Britni Fritz, Owen’s mother. “He loved baseball and he was very very good at hitting homeruns.”

The park will be constructed in a downtown space inhabited by an old grain elevator.

“It’s an area that the old elevator has been there forever,” said Winamac Town Manager, Brad Zellers.  “It’s needed cleaned up for a number of years. The town was fortunate enough to acquire this property, and we’re going to beautify it.”

Britni and Nick Fritz have donated a large portion of money to fund the construction of the splash pad.  Owen’s mother says it is in appreciation for the community’s support after Owen’s death in 2018.

“There’s no way to say thank you enough for the support and love that the community has given us through these hard times,” said Fritz.  “So, we feel that this is the best way to show that.”

Fritz is thrilled with some of the features of the splash pad, including dump buckets shaped like baseballs and a huge catcher’s mitt that is actually a slide.

“Awesome,” described Fritz.  “It’s probably my favorite.”

The rest of the park will feature shelter houses, picnic tables and lit trails.

Demolition on the grain elevator is underway.  They hope to have the spash pad open sometime in may.

“We’re going to create something for the entire community. The county,” said Zellers. “Whomever comes to use it.   It’s something the town can give back.”

