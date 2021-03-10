Michigan City Mayor apologizes for racially insensitive comments; does not resign

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) -Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry speaks publicly for the first time since several community leaders asked for his resignation after he left a racially insensitive comment on a local pastor’s voicemail Friday.

16 News Now tells us how the Mayor responded to calls for his resignation.

Mayor Parry did not say he is going to resign. He said he’s sorry for his words, and he will take implicit bias and cultural diversity training in hopes of preventing actions like this in the future.

The mayor is also creating a new assistant position to represent the mayor’s office in the community.

Community members in attendance, several of them being Black Faith leaders in Michigan City, say this apology is not enough and are still seeking the mayor to resign.

Pastor Lane said the mayor was very specific in who he was making racially insensitive comments about on Friday, but failed to specifically apologize to the Black community today.

“I’m sorry. I realize saying ‘I’m sorry’ is not enough. I ask for your forgiveness, but also I ask for the opportunity to show that I am truly the mayor for all the people in Michigan City,” Mayor Parry said.

Many leaders in the Black community I spoke to today said the only way to repair the damage his words caused is through a resignation.

“We’re going to continue to apply legal pressure to the best of our ability until this mayor resigns. We cannot have that type of leadership over this beautiful wonderful city,” Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church Pastor James Lane.

Mayor Parry didn’t take any questions after the news conference but said he will be scheduling another one in the future with updates on his plan going forward.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.