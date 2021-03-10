Michigan 10th nationwide for vaccine distribution

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is updating residents on the state’s response to the pandemic.

So far, Michigan has provided more than 2 million vaccines, making them 10th nationwide for distribution.

Right now, officials are focusing on their goal of getting 70 percent of residents 16 and older vaccinated.

Wednesday, the governor was praising the Biden administration for getting more doses to states.

“The Biden administration recent announcement that we will have enough doses for 300 million Americans by the end of May is nothing short of a miracle and with three safe, effective vaccines and more on the way we are going to get through this together. Michigan will continue to follow the science, leading with data and listening to the experts as we make decisions on further reengagements,” Whitmer said.

Right now, Michiganders 50 and older with medical conditions or disabilities can get a vaccine.

All other Michiganders over the age of 50 will be eligible on March 22.

