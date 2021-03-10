Medical Moment: Natural killer cells help may fight COVID

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - They’re the body’s first line of defense against disease.

Can a therapy to boost the body’s natural killer cells fight cancer and COVID?

They’re called natural killer cells. They search out and destroy dangerous cells that have mutated, like cancer.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, scientists say the technology that boosts the body’s cancer-fighting immunity may also help fight COVID-19.

The treatment of COVID-19 with the natural killer cell therapy is currently in phase one of clinical trials.

