Advertisement

Irish guard Prentiss Hubb apologizes for postgame actions

Hubb will not miss any action in Wednesday’s game against North Carolina but he did release a statement about his post game actions.
Notre Dame celebrates beating Wake Forest during the 2021 New York Life ACC Mens Basketball...
Notre Dame celebrates beating Wake Forest during the 2021 New York Life ACC Mens Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2020. (Photo by Sara D. Davis, the ACC)(Sara D. Davis | ACC)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After guard Trey Wertz’s big time buzzer beater to give Notre Dame the 80-77 win over Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC Tournament, Irish guard and team captain Prentiss Hubb was seen flipping off the crowd.

Hubb will not miss any action in Wednesday’s game against North Carolina but he did release a statement about his post game actions.

“I would like to apologize for my actions after the Wake Forest game last night,” Hubb said in a tweet. “I let my emotions get the best of me and want to say sorry for not representing Notre Dame to the best of my ability. As a leader of the team, I have to stay level-headed and will make sure I do that in the future. Doing that took away from how great a shot my brother Trey made and that’s in no way what I wanted to do.”

Hubb apologizes for postgame gesture
Hubb apologizes for postgame gesture(WNDU)

Tip against North Carolina in Round 2 of the ACC Tournament is Wednesday night at 9 PM. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students, faculty, and even those who just knew Smith in the community are mourning the loss of...
Mishawaka community mourning sudden passing of coach and teacher Gregg Smith
The man killed in a head-on crash in St. Joseph County last month was drunk and had drugs in...
Investigation: Stopczynski was drunk at time of deadly crash
Edwardsburg Public Schools
Edwardsburg Public Schools close after teachers have reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
What’s good here in Michiana? How about a newborn girl in Niles who shares the same birthday as...
Newborn girl is 4th generation in her family with same birthday
Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
Elkhart man wanted for murder caught in Tennessee

Latest News

Notre Dame announces spring sports attendance policy
Trey Wertz hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a 17-2 closing run and No. 11 seed Norte...
Notre Dame closes on 17-2 run, tops Wake Forest on Wertz’s 3 at the buzzer
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) comes from behind to block the shot of Wisconsin forward Aleem...
Former local high school basketball star Jaden Ivey named to Big Ten All-Freshman team
Big Ten basketball logo
Garza repeats as Big Ten player of year; Howard top coach