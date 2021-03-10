Irish guard Prentiss Hubb apologizes for postgame actions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After guard Trey Wertz’s big time buzzer beater to give Notre Dame the 80-77 win over Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC Tournament, Irish guard and team captain Prentiss Hubb was seen flipping off the crowd.

Hubb will not miss any action in Wednesday’s game against North Carolina but he did release a statement about his post game actions.

“I would like to apologize for my actions after the Wake Forest game last night,” Hubb said in a tweet. “I let my emotions get the best of me and want to say sorry for not representing Notre Dame to the best of my ability. As a leader of the team, I have to stay level-headed and will make sure I do that in the future. Doing that took away from how great a shot my brother Trey made and that’s in no way what I wanted to do.”

Hubb apologizes for postgame gesture (WNDU)

Tip against North Carolina in Round 2 of the ACC Tournament is Wednesday night at 9 PM. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

