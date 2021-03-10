Indiana reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 863 more cases Wednesday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 16 more COVID-19 deaths and 863 more cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 657 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,350 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 669,164 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 593 new cases were reported. 628 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths and 480 new cases were reported. 635 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 32 more coronavirus deaths and 879 new cases were reported. 730 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 32 more coronavirus deaths and 962 new cases were reported. 692 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 30,542 (+85) cases and 520 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,608 (+40) cases and 420 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,868 (+10) cases and 201 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,622 (+7) cases and 112 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,470 (+5) cases and 105 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,430 (+3) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,901 (+0) cases and 51 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,804 (+3) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,083 (+4) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.