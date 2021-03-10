Advertisement

Indiana reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 863 more cases Wednesday

Statewide, 657 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Statewide, 657 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 16 more COVID-19 deaths and 863 more cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 657 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,350 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 669,164 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 593 new cases were reported. 628 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths and 480 new cases were reported. 635 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 32 more coronavirus deaths and 879 new cases were reported. 730 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 32 more coronavirus deaths and 962 new cases were reported. 692 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 30,542 (+85) cases and 520 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,608 (+40) cases and 420 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,868 (+10) cases and 201 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,622 (+7) cases and 112 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,470 (+5) cases and 105 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,430 (+3) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,901 (+0) cases and 51 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,804 (+3) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,083 (+4) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students, faculty, and even those who just knew Smith in the community are mourning the loss of...
Mishawaka community mourning sudden passing of coach and teacher Gregg Smith
The man killed in a head-on crash in St. Joseph County last month was drunk and had drugs in...
Investigation: Stopczynski was drunk at time of deadly crash
Edwardsburg Public Schools
Edwardsburg Public Schools close after teachers have reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
What’s good here in Michiana? How about a newborn girl in Niles who shares the same birthday as...
Newborn girl is 4th generation in her family with same birthday
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package

Latest News

The CDC says travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated.
CDC: No new travel guidance until more vaccinated
Coronavirus in Michigan
Virus made 2020 Michigan’s deadliest year; deaths rose 18%
The talks with Dollar General come amid concerns that rural Americans won’t have easy access to...
CDC, Dollar General may team up on vaccinations
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 7, 2021 file photo, people crowd Via del Corso shopping street in...
Expert says origins of pandemic could be known in few years