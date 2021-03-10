Advertisement

Indiana Patriot Guard honors Michigan Marine

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday, the Indiana Patriot Guard is honoring a Michigan Marine who died last month.

The Grand Rapids Patriot Guard in Elkhart took Lance Corporal Richard “Rick” Paauwe into their care as they lead a procession through the community to Hammond, Indiana.

He was then transferred to the Northwest Region Patriot Guard to continue the last leg of the journey.

“I get chills when I see people stop along the funeral route. I’ve had people stop, they’ll be mowing their lawn, they’ll stop and they’ll wait until the funeral procession goes by. They’ll either put their hand over their heart or they’ll salute. We’ve had people stand with flags. They may not care for their government all the time but they always love their country. And the soldiers who fight for our country deserve so much,” says Chuck Damp.

Paauwe’s remains will be transferred to Wyoming for his final resting place.

There will be a memorial service held in Michigan later this summer.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students, faculty, and even those who just knew Smith in the community are mourning the loss of...
Mishawaka community mourning sudden passing of coach and teacher Gregg Smith
The man killed in a head-on crash in St. Joseph County last month was drunk and had drugs in...
Investigation: Stopczynski was drunk at time of deadly crash
Edwardsburg Public Schools
Edwardsburg Public Schools close after teachers have reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
What’s good here in Michiana? How about a newborn girl in Niles who shares the same birthday as...
Newborn girl is 4th generation in her family with same birthday
Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
Elkhart man wanted for murder caught in Tennessee

Latest News

There have been 15,706 deaths and 601,284 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,316 more cases Wednesday
Students, faculty, and even those who just knew Smith in the community are mourning the loss of...
GoFundMe set up for late Mishawaka teacher, coach
Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan
Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan reopens
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is updating residents on the state's response to the pandemic.
Michigan 10th nationwide for vaccine distribution