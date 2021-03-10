Indiana Patriot Guard honors Michigan Marine

Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday, the Indiana Patriot Guard is honoring a Michigan Marine who died last month.

The Grand Rapids Patriot Guard in Elkhart took Lance Corporal Richard “Rick” Paauwe into their care as they lead a procession through the community to Hammond, Indiana.

He was then transferred to the Northwest Region Patriot Guard to continue the last leg of the journey.

“I get chills when I see people stop along the funeral route. I’ve had people stop, they’ll be mowing their lawn, they’ll stop and they’ll wait until the funeral procession goes by. They’ll either put their hand over their heart or they’ll salute. We’ve had people stand with flags. They may not care for their government all the time but they always love their country. And the soldiers who fight for our country deserve so much,” says Chuck Damp.

Paauwe’s remains will be transferred to Wyoming for his final resting place.

There will be a memorial service held in Michigan later this summer.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.