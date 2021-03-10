Advertisement

Indiana expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers

ourshot.in.gov
ourshot.in.gov(IN.gov)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Teachers and other school employees will be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations through Indiana’s shot clinics across the state starting next week.

State health officials said Wednesday that the eligibility expansion comes at the direction of the Biden administration, which earlier allowed teachers to be vaccinated at pharmacies taking part in a federal program.

Indiana currently is allowing anyone ages 50 and older and those with at-risk health conditions to make vaccine appointments.

The expansion for teachers starts Monday and includes other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Students, faculty, and even those who just knew Smith in the community are mourning the loss of...
Mishawaka community mourning sudden passing of coach and teacher Gregg Smith
The man killed in a head-on crash in St. Joseph County last month was drunk and had drugs in...
Investigation: Stopczynski was drunk at time of deadly crash
Edwardsburg Public Schools
Edwardsburg Public Schools close after teachers have reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
What’s good here in Michiana? How about a newborn girl in Niles who shares the same birthday as...
Newborn girl is 4th generation in her family with same birthday
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package

Latest News

Michigan and Indiana expand vaccine eligibility
Vaccine Tracker: Looking at low turnout in LaGrange
Looking at the total number of people vaccinated in Michiana.
Vaccine Tracker: Looking at dose supply and vaccination progress
Penn Harris Madison school employees are receiving their COVID vaccines today.
PHM employees start receiving COVID vaccines
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says