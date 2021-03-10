Advertisement

IHSAA Track, Softball State Finals locations to move

(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The IHSAA announced on Wednesday that the track and softball state finals will be held at different locations this year.

The Boys, Girls and Unified Track and Field State finals will not be held at Indiana University on June 4-5 in Bloomington. The Softball State finals will not be held at Purdue University from June 11-12 in West Lafayette either.

Both schools told Commissioner Paul Neidig that there would be no spectators allowed.

The IHSAA is now looking for alternative sites.

