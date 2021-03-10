Advertisement

Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan reopens

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan has reopened after it was forced to shut down last week as its former executive director and nearly all of its staff resigned.

However, the board of directors are still in the process of searching for someone to run the day-to-day operations until a permanent executive director is hired.

Visitors are still required to wear masks and keep their distance.

The board of directors say the adoption process will be explained to interested parties at scheduled appointments.

