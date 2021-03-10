Advertisement

GoFundMe set up for late Mishawaka teacher, coach

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for the family of a longtime Mishawaka educator and coach who died Monday after an accident at his home.

As a Mishawaka High School alum, it didn’t take Gregg Smith long to find his way back to where he used to play football—now coaching on the sidelines.

He was also the science department chair and National Honors Society faculty leader.

The memorial fund will be used to honor Gregg in the best way that suits his family.

We have a link to it here.

