Coleman scores, lifts Lightning to 4-3 OT win over Red Wings

Blake Coleman scored 2:17 into overtime, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Blake Coleman scored 2:17 into overtime, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Coleman’s goal was set up by Tyler Johnson, who also scored, on a 2-on-1 rush to extend the defending Stanley Cup champions season-high point streak to nine games. Detroit’s Dylan Larkin had a tiebreaking goal midway through the second period and Erik Cernak pulled Tampa Bay into a 3-all tie in the third. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots for the Central Division-leading Lightning. Thomas Greiss made 25 saves for the last-place Red Wings.

