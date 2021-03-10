Advertisement

Bypass ramps close for reconstruction

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The ramps at U.S. 31 southbound and Cleveland-Brick Road are now closed, as crews are reconstructing the southbound lanes of U.S. 31 between the Michigan state line and Indiana Toll Road, as was done to the northbound lanes in 2020.

The official detour for the ramp closure is to continue south on U.S. 31, exit at U.S. 20, and then take U.S. 20 northbound back to Cleveland-Brick Road.

