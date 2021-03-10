Advertisement

Buy your own island in the Bahamas

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You can own your very own slice of Caribbean paradise.

Little Ragged Island in the Bahamas, also known as St. Andrew’s, is for sale.

The 730-acre-island boasts freshwater ponds, snorkeling and sailing opportunities.

And as a bonus, there are flamingos.

If you like your privacy, your nearest neighbor is a 10-minute boat ride away.

The island is on sale through Concierge Auctions, a U.S. real estate company that sells properties to the highest bidder.

To join the auction, you’ll need a $100,000 deposit.

The island is listed for $19.5 million, but there’s no minimum bid.

The auction opens on March 26 and closes on March 31.

Brokers have reported a huge spike in demand for private islands since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students, faculty, and even those who just knew Smith in the community are mourning the loss of...
Mishawaka community mourning sudden passing of coach and teacher Gregg Smith
The man killed in a head-on crash in St. Joseph County last month was drunk and had drugs in...
Investigation: Stopczynski was drunk at time of deadly crash
Edwardsburg Public Schools
Edwardsburg Public Schools close after teachers have reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
What’s good here in Michiana? How about a newborn girl in Niles who shares the same birthday as...
Newborn girl is 4th generation in her family with same birthday
Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
Elkhart man wanted for murder caught in Tennessee

Latest News

Nearly one year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 525,000 people in the...
Biden’s first 50 days: Where he stands on key promises
Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
What’s inside the $1.9T COVID-19 bill passed by Congress
There have been 15,706 deaths and 601,284 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,316 more cases Wednesday
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee...
Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general