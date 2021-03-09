Advertisement

Washington’s Mila Reynolds named to Indiana Junior All-Star team

She is one of just 12 juniors in the state to be named an All-Star.
She is one of just 12 juniors in the state to be named an All-Star.
She is one of just 12 juniors in the state to be named an All-Star.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Washington girls basketball star Mila Reynolds has been named to the Indiana Junior All-Star Team.

She is one of just 12 juniors in the state to be named an All-Star.

This past season for Washington, Reynolds averaged 19.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game, as the Maryland commit helped the Panthers clinch a spot in the state title game for the first time since 2009.

The All-Star game will be played on June 9 at a site to be announced later.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest outside Humane Society of Southwest Michigan
Protest outside Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan
Authorities responded to a SWAT situation
Authorities are investigating a South Bend SWAT situation
The man killed in a head-on crash in St. Joseph County last month was drunk and had drugs in...
Investigation: Stopczynski was drunk at time of deadly crash
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Mishawaka Utilities surprises employee fighting cancer with drive-by parade
Mishawaka Utilities surprises employee fighting cancer with drive-by parade

Latest News

Notre Dame practiced Monday afternoon in Greensboro, and the Irish are feeling pretty good.
Notre Dame hopes positive momentum from FSU win turns into ACC Tournament run
As the interim head coach, Francouer led the Indians to a 15-11 overall record.
Scott Francoeur promoted to St. Joe girls basketball head coach
Fairfield Community Schools announced the news on Facebook.
Fairfield Athletic Director Mark Hofer to retire at end of the school year
As of Wednesday, the plan is to play the state championships at Ford Field, the home of the...
Lakeshore announces Danny Thompson as the school’s new head football coach