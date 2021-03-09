Washington’s Mila Reynolds named to Indiana Junior All-Star team
She is one of just 12 juniors in the state to be named an All-Star.
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Washington girls basketball star Mila Reynolds has been named to the Indiana Junior All-Star Team.
She is one of just 12 juniors in the state to be named an All-Star.
This past season for Washington, Reynolds averaged 19.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game, as the Maryland commit helped the Panthers clinch a spot in the state title game for the first time since 2009.
The All-Star game will be played on June 9 at a site to be announced later.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.