Washington’s Mila Reynolds named to Indiana Junior All-Star team

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Washington girls basketball star Mila Reynolds has been named to the Indiana Junior All-Star Team.

She is one of just 12 juniors in the state to be named an All-Star.

This past season for Washington, Reynolds averaged 19.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game, as the Maryland commit helped the Panthers clinch a spot in the state title game for the first time since 2009.

The All-Star game will be played on June 9 at a site to be announced later.

