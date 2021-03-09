Advertisement

Warm, then Wetter Weather

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TWO MORE DAYS OF WARMTH... And if we get lucky on Wednesday and get enough sunshine, we could actually tie, or break, the record high of 67 set all the way back in 1902! That would be amazing. But overall, I expect more clouds through Wednesday, and then showers moving in later Wednesday night and Thursday. It now looks like the weekend will probably be dry and chilly, with a couple of storm systems bringing rain, and maybe a bit of snow, next week...

Tonight: Gorgeous evening, then clear to partly cloudy and remaining mild. Low: 50, Wind: S 8-16

Wednesday: Variably cloudy and warm...slight chance of a shower in spots. High: 64, Wind: S 15-25

Wednesday night: Cloudy with a chance for showers. Low: 55

Thursday: Showers, maybe a thunderstorm, early in the day. We may end with sunshine. High: 60

WNDU Weather Forecast
