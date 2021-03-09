Vaccine Tracker: Looking at dose supply and vaccination progress

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday marks the first day of our new segment here at WNDU. It’s called Vaccine Tracker, and it’s to inform you about the trends in vaccinations here in Michiana. Helping you to learn all you need to know as the vaccine rollout continues.

Monday, we broke down numbers around Michiana, you see the photo attached to this story, those percentages indicate the portion of the population in a given county that is fully vaccinated from COVID-19. This means they have received the first and second dose of the vaccine or received the approved single dose version.

Taking a closer look at Michigan and Indiana we focused on Berrien County and St. Joseph County.

Berrien County has 13.5% of their population over 18 that has been fully vaccinated. The Berrien County Health Department says their vaccine supply was slow at first but recently there have been more promising numbers in terms of total doses.

In the first week of January Berrien County dished out 1,811 first doses of the vaccine and 209 second doses. Fast forward to the first week of March and that trend has completely flipped with 674 first doses and 4,467 second doses.

“Berrien County Health Department has seen some slow and steady increases in vaccine allocation over the last several weeks, and as of now we have plenty of vaccines to cover all of the clinics that are planned for this week and we are making plans for as far in the future as we can, into the next two weeks, with anticipation of what we might receive for an allocation,” Gillian Conrad says. She is a spokesperson for the Berrien County Health Department.

Next we dip below the state line looking at St. Joseph County in Indiana. The percentage of their population that is fully vaccinated sits at 13.1%. The county says they are seeing more doses and have doubled their vaccination efforts at their St. Hedwig Memorial Center vaccination site. In the past, the county has been at around 2,500 vaccinations per week at St. Hedwig. Now, it’s around 5,000 per week.

The county says one reason for the increase in doses is due to a switch in what brand of vaccine they use.

“They asked a number of sites about their capacity and willingness to switch from Moderna to Pfizer, with the rational that vaccine availability was going to be stronger for the foreseeable future with Pfizer,” Dr Mark Fox says. He is the Deputy Health Officer for St. Joseph County Health Department.

Dr. Fox adds that they continue to plan with Notre Dame to offer a mass vaccination site on campus near the end of March.

