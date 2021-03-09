Advertisement

Steak ‘n Shake to replace table service with kiosks

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) – Steak ‘n Shake is planning to replace wait staff with self-service kiosks.

Steak ‘n Shake’s parent company, Biglari Holdings, said it will install the kiosks in dining rooms, which will allow customers to place and pick up their own orders.

Biglari Holdings said renovations and equipment will cost each restaurant about $100,000 to $200,000.

It said the new self-service model has been in the works for a while, but the timeline was sped up because of the pandemic.

