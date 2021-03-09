Spring-Like Weather Continues Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TUESDAY: Waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Mostly cloudy skies will give way to some peaks of sunshine in the afternoon. We warm up quickly again, temperatures topping out in the middle 60s for the second day in a row. High of 66.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies early with more clouds moving in during the early morning Wednesday. A very mild evening. Temperatures only dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s with an increasing breeze out of the South. Low of 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloud skies during the day. A few sprinkles are possible during the afternoon. Most of the rain will hold off until late Wednesday night and into Thursday. Increasing breeze with highs again in the 60s. High if 62.

THURSDAY: Another day where a high near 60 is possible. Cloudy during the day with periods of rain. Heavy at times. There is the chance for a few rumbles of thunder as well. Rain wraps up late in the evening with clouds clearing overnight and into Friday. High of 60.

LONGE RANGE: Behind this system as things dry out, temperatures drop back into the middle 40s by the weekend. Friday and the weekend look dry with a system to our South. Rain chances come back into Michiana by Monday with another round of rain moving North through the middle of the country. Next week looks unsettled and we could see temperatures again take us on a roller coaster.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, March 8TH 2021

Monday’s High: 67

Monday’s Low: 37

Precipitation: 0.00″

