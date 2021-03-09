South Bend Fire Department raises money for Autism Awareness Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In honor of Autism Awareness Month, the South Bend Fire Department will wear special shirts and hats during the month of April to raise awareness.

You can also purchase those items, and the proceeds will go to the Lighthouse Autism Center.

SBFD is also equipping their medic units with sensory kits for children and adults.

“When you go out to these calls for service, whether it’s an alarm or a medical emergency, the lights and the sirens, it can affect them and they need that calming,” said Ryan Takacs, SBFD Community Outreach. “And that can kind of take their mind off what’s going on around them.”

Shirts and hats need to be purchased by Friday, March 12th.

You can purchase items by clicking here and using the code A84SE.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.