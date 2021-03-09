South Bend Cubs to host job fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are hosting a job fair on March 16 as they look to fill open gameday positions.

Some of the available positions for the 2021 season include box office attendant, custodial services, fun zone employee, gameday ambassador, parking attendant, bartender, concessions stand leader, venue server and more.

SOUTH BEND, IN –With less than 60 days to Opening Night at Four Winds Field, the South Bend Cubs are looking for detail oriented and guest service minded individuals to fill open gameday positions. Those interested can visit SouthBendCubs.com and complete the online application or fill out an application at the South Bend Cubs main office.

There will also be an open job fair on Tuesday March 16 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. inside the Pepsi Stadium Club at Four Winds Field. This event will follow the State of Indiana’s guidelines set by the CDC. Applicants will be asked to keep at least six feet away from those they do not know. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the stadium club.

“We know our fans can’t wait to attend their first baseball game in over a year at Four Winds Field,” said South Bend Cubs Vice President and General Manager Nick Brown. “Part of that reason is because of the experience they get when coming to a South Bend Cubs game. Our game day staff have been providing the gold-standard in guest service for years which is why our fans keep coming back. If you are going to join our team, you need to be energetic, passionate, and detail oriented.”

The online application has been designed with mobile devices in mind, making it accessible and easy to complete. All applications will be reviewed by the South Bend staff and those whose qualifications match the desired needs will be contacted to set up an interview. Those attending the job fair can fill out a paper application on-site.

The 2021 season kicks off at Four Winds Field on Tuesday, May 4 as the South Bend Cubs host the Quad Cities River Bandits for a six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

