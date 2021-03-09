Advertisement

Scott Francoeur promoted to St. Joe girls basketball head coach

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joe basketball has a new head coach.

After spending the 2020-21 season as the interim head coach, Scott Francouer has been promoted to the head coach of the Indians.

As the interim head coach, Francouer led the Indians to a 15-11 overall record. He coached the junior varsity team in the 2019-20 season.

“It is an honor to be named the head coach of the Saint Joseph girls basketball program,” Francouer said. “I am fully aware of the success of this program is used to achieving and am prepared to maintain that level of excellence.”

