Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski bring home ACC honors

Irish guard Prentiss Hudd was named Third-Team All-ACC after leading Notre Dame with five 20-point games this season.
Hubb scored 22 of Notre Dame’s 51 points on Wednesday night.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Notre Dame men’s basketball players earned some ACC honors on Monday.

Irish guard Prentiss Hudd was named Third-Team All-ACC after leading Notre Dame with five 20-point games this season. Overall, Hubb led the ACC in total assists with 145, while leading the Irish in scoring at 14.7 points per game.

Forward Nate Laszewski earned Honorable Mention honors in the ACC after averaging 13.8 points per game. Laszewski also received five votes for the conference’s most improved player.

Guard Nik Djogo received one vote for sixth man of the year.

